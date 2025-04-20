BBC Sounds international closure postponed: BBC radio overseas, and what's next

First, a timeline…

Nov 27, 2024: I write a piece about the puzzle and confusion of BBC Sounds, and suggest that really, the right thing to do would be to close it for overseas audiences, and, sadly, switch off access to the BBC’s domestic radio stations. “Those only exist internationally because they’ve always been available that way - but they cost money to stream overseas, and the music rights amnesty they enjoy goes away as soon as the BBC starts commercialising the streams.”

Feb 12, 2025: the BBC quietly posts an announcement that BBC podcasts and audio are now available on BBC(.)com, which I notice in my RSS reader amd write about. It doesn’t overtly say that BBC Sounds is going away. However, the feature it announces, er, hasn’t been launched - links on the BBC(.)com website still point to BBC Sounds. It does say that BBC music stations will not be made available to international users.

Feb 12, 2025 (more than 10 hours later): I get a one-on-one press briefing from the BBC. They excitedly tell me that they’re planning to bring BBC podcasts and audio to BBC(.)com, and there’s a general air of embarrassment (from both of us) that the announcement is already out there. I quietly update my blog post above to match a few clarifications I got. I was also told that yes, BBC Sounds would be closing for international audiences, but that was under embargo until Feb 24, so I couldn’t say anything, and so I didn’t, because I respect embargoes, even if most of it had been published already.

Feb 24, 2025: The BBC send out the embargoed press release that they’d discussed, with wording that BBC Sounds was to be closed internationally. In spite of flagging it with me two weeks previously, they forget to send the release to me. I have to chase them to see what they’re actually saying.

Feb 24, 2025: An update to the BBC app is published in Apple’s app store. The update notes promote that BBC audio is now in the BBC app. However, the BBC has not turned that feature on, so in fact, the links still go to BBC Sounds. I get a few confused

Mar 2, 2025: The BBC app finally enables the BBC Audio feature, which was first publicised by the BBC a number of weeks previously.

Mar 4, 2025: I’m interviewed by BBC Radio 4’s Feedback programme (which I do from Brisbane) on the international closure of BBC Sounds. The BBC won’t put anyone up from the BBC to talk about the closure of BBC Sounds on a BBC programme, but because I’ve blogged about it, am a radio subject-matter specialist, and once worked at the BBC, I’m happy to help. I sound positive about the changes from a pragmatic point of view of ensuring funding for the BBC (in much the same was as I was originally briefed). I let my BBC press office contact know.

Mar 14, 2025: New wording quietly appears on the BBC Sounds announcement saying that BBC national music stations are available to listeners in certain countries outside the UK using TuneIn”. This wasn’t briefed, and appears new.

Mar 18, 2025: Changed wording quietly appears on the BBC Sounds announcement suggesting that “third-party platforms” will continue to carry BBC content. The TuneIn mention disappears.

Mar 25, 2025: I’m interviewed by BBC Radio 4’s PM on the international closure of BBC Sounds (which I do from Dublin). Once more, the BBC isn’t fielding a spokesperson. I ask the BBC press officer who set up my embargoed chat, to clarify the third-party wording, and let me know what I ought to be saying. He doesn’t reply. Evan Davis, the presenter, suggests running a VPN to get past the geoblocking. I’m not quite sure what to say in response.

Mar 25, 2025: I’m also interviewed by BBC Radio 5 Live (from the same Dublin hotel room). I’m still a little unclear about what’s going on, but suggest, based on the new wording on the FAQ page, that smart speakers etc will probably still continue to work, even if the app won’t.

Mar 31, 2025: I’m booked to appear on BeebWatch (from Chicago) about the international closure of BBC Sounds. The BBC still isn’t fielding a spokesperson. I email the BBC press officer again beforehand, to clarify the messaging and understand what is actually happening, and whether he’s at the same conference as I’m at. He responds to say that he is at the same conference, and ignores any follow up about what’s going on with BBC Sounds, and doesn’t confirm a time to meet. I hear nothing more.

Apr 17, 2025: a sudden change - someone from the BBC tells BBC Radio 4’s Feedback programme that they are working on making BBC domestic radio stations available “in markets where demand is highest”, and they won’t be turning off BBC Sounds yet. I’m not briefed on this, but I’m unsurprised. The BBC posted this clip on Twitter (wtf they’re still doing there is anyone’s guess, but I guess they love propping up a Nazi business).

Here’s what I think is now going on (and, given the BBC press office isn’t speaking to me any more, this is just my opinion)…

There’s an almighty fight between BBC Studios and the BBC public service. BBC Studios don’t own BBC Sounds so can’t make any announcement about it, and that’s why my BBC Studios PR person isn’t able to answer me or field any spokesperson. Meanwhile, BBC Sounds knows that its figures will look (even) worse when they’re closed internationally, so are not too keen on the whole plan, and will drag their heels on it all, and don’t want to field a spokesperson because its really not what they’re funded for. I suspect this relatively early, so am happy(ish) to be a useful idiot for interviews, and help tell the story. And, lest we not forget, BBC World Service Radio is not ad-funded, so they’ll be unhappy about ads - probably one reason why there’s a BBC World Service app which is also, quietly, available.

In all this BBC political infighting, TuneIn have sensed a business opportunity. TuneIn offer some stations on a subscription basis, and may already have a deal for music rights in some countries (since it’s been legislated that TuneIn may be responsible for music rights in some markets). I suspect they are signing premium distribution deals with BBC Studios - which need a few months to firm up. Until that point, they won’t be turning off BBC Sounds, because that would damage the revenue prospects from TuneIn Premium.

TuneIn Premium currently costs $9.99 a month. The BBC stations will either be added to this bundle, or they might even do a BBC bundle. And BBC(dot)com will be plastered with ads for TuneIn Premium as a means of listening; with BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service live linear streams (only), plus podcasts, available for free on the BBC app.

This is an utter mess - but an unsurprising one, given the BBC’s lack of coherence here (two different companies, just one brand).

But, one thing I think we can guarantee is that, no, you will not continue to get BBC Radio 6 Music (for example) for free online outside the UK.

Now, that’s probably a sensible strategy.